WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST: Street-closure reminders for later this week

With West Seattle Summer Fest approaching, the “no parking” signs are up in the heart of The Junction, so this afternoon we’re reminding you about the road-closure plan. First – note that the signs warn of parking restrictions on California SW starting as soon as Wednesday. The first street closure starts Thursday morning – that’ll be California north of SW Oregon and south of SW Genesee, the block where the main stage and beer garden will be set up Friday and Saturday (and the Farmers’ Market on Sunday). Then at 4 pm Thursday, the rest of the festival zone will close to traffic – California from Oregon to Edmunds and SW Alaska from 44th to 42nd. Metro will publish bus reroutes later this week. On Thursday evening, as setup proceeds, the streets will be open to foot traffic as usual for Summer Fest Eve – then the festival is officially on 1 pm-8 pm Friday, 10 am-8 pm Saturday, and 10 am-5 pm Sunday, with music running later on Friday and Saturday. WSB is a community co-sponsor of Summer Fest – see you there!