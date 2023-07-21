WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE & FLOAT DODGER 5K: One more look at what to know for Saturday

(WSB file photo, Kennedy Catholic HS in past West Seattle Grand Parade)

Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade is just hours away, preceded by the Float Dodger 5K. Here’s a last look at what you need to know!

WHEN: The 5K starts at 9:30 am; the parade starts at 11 am.

WHERE: The parade starts from California/Lander and continues south on California to Edmunds – see the route here. The 5K travels the same route except for a start/finish slightly south, at West Seattle High School.

WHO: 70+ parade entries, 500+ 5K runners/walkers (you can still join them)

WHAT: Floats, all sorts of vehicles – cars, fire trucks, buses, boats – plus people walking, dancing, jumping, and rolling, drill teams, school groups, and yes, marching bands, like the All-City Band and Kennedy Catholic HS Band

GRAND MARSHAL: Whitney Moore, executive director of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, as noted here

ORVILLE RUMMEL TROPHY HONOREE: Erik Bell, founder of A Cleaner Alki, which has expanded to lead volunteers in stewarding a cleaner West Seattle in general – read more about him and the trophy here

PARADE PRESENTERS: The West Seattle Rotary Club Service Foundation presents the parade, which is planned and coordinated by volunteers

ANNOUNCERS: Led by West Seattle-residing journalist/broadcaster Brian Callanan and wife Christa Callanan at the main California/Alaska stand; the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle has a stand at California/Charlestown

AWARDS: The parade is judged and the winners will be announced post-parade (we’ll publish the list).

STREET CLOSURES/PARKING RESTRICTIONS: The latter kick in at 7 am (don’t risk getting your car towed!); the former start taking effect at 8 am. Also note that in addition to the route on California, some side streets near the start and end of the route are used for staging, so they are posted too. More info here. (P.S. Bus reroutes for Routes 50 and 128 and the C Line – info’s here.)

WHERE TO WATCH: Anywhere along the route! Be near California/Lander to be the first to see everyone get going; be at California/Charlestown or California/Alaska to hear the entries announced. (Some people stake out spots early.)