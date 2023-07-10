CONGRATULATIONS! Erik Bell chosen as Orville Rummel Trophy honoree for 2023 West Seattle Grand Parade

Just 12 days until the West Seattle Grand Parade. Every year, parade organizers chose a community member to honor with the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community. This year, they’ve chosen Erik Bell. His organization is called A Cleaner Alki, but his work leading and inspiring cleanup projects has spanned all of West Seattle – and beyond.

(Photos provided by Erik Bell via West Seattle Parade Committee)

Erik describes himself as “a fourth-generation West Seattleite, a graphic designer and photographer by trade, and I’ve found great satisfaction utilizing my background to promote, document, and facilitate local community-cleanup events over the past several years with like-minded neighbors.”

Here’s how he got started: “My interest in this type of work was born out of frustration with the mess that parts of our city had become. But a friend’s observation that my focus to complain and find others to blame was a wake-up call for me, he rightfully noted that if I was bothered enough by a mess then I could do something about it rather than make up stories about who was at fault.” He and his brother Garet started walking the beach on Saturday mornings, and added cleaning up to their meetups. Then:

“My wife Monica and kids Caitlin, Hailey, Sof, and Evelyn have also joined me and are big supporters of these endeavors.”

During the pandemic, coping with feeling down, Erik “found myself turning to daily morning cleanups along the beach as a way to get my day going; this turned out to be a great tool for my mental and spiritual health.” In 2021, he launched A Cleaner Alki online to invite others to join in. “We moved off the beach and out into the community; this is also when I got actively involved in Seattle Public Utilities’ Adopt-a-Street program.”

Two years later, Erik says A Cleaner Alki has three general types of cleanups:

1) I deliver and pick up our self-led Block Drop stations around West Seattle each day for volunteers to collect trash from family-friendly areas; residential neighborhoods, schools, parks, beaches, and business junctions. Block Drops is a Girl Scouts project my daughter Evelyn and several of her troopmates (Emma & Paige) developed for their Silver Award in 2022 that I have committed to sustain. 2) I also organize weekly Cleanup Events along neglected roadways, at illegal dumping grounds, picking up garbage from unhoused neighbors in RVs, or cleaning up encampments with consent from residents. 3) We’ve also recently added Spruced Cleanups to our lineup where we work on overgrown sidewalks, staircases, dilapidated properties and other infrastructure as a way to create safer, easier-to-travel neighborhoods.

Erik has gratitude galore: “I’ve been extremely blessed to have such a loyal and hard working volunteer base that supports my efforts and who continue to ask where we’re headed next, or as is becoming more the case, making specific requests and suggestions as to where they want to see work being done.”

The results? More than 3,000 volunteers giving more than 4,000 hours of their time, removing more than 28,000 pounds – 14 tons! – of trash. And the operation keeps getting bigger: “In the past several months I’ve been contacted by a slew of corporate entities looking for ways for their employees to get involved through their public service initiatives. REI, Amazon, Filson, Starbucks, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Pacific Environment and The Ohio State University have all come out and done cleanups in 2023.”

Of the award, Erik says, “I’m truly humbled and honored to receive the Orville Rummel Community Service award as it’s been such a meaningful and therapeutic part of my life, though none of this would have been possible without all the great friends and neighbors who come out and make these cleanups happen, and for the Adopt a Street program which helps dispose of almost everything we collect.” You can join, too! And/or you can help by donating to A Cleaner Alki’s crowdfunding campaign for a work vehicle and ongoing operation expenses.

And on July 22 – you can cheer for Erik as he rides in the Grand Parade with the Orville Rummel Trophy. (And be sure not to litter while you’re there!) The West Seattle Grand Parade will start from California/Lander at 11 am that day, and travel south on California to Edmunds – you can watch from anywhere along the route; announcing stands are expected at California/Alaska and California/Charlestown. Parade judges station themselves along the route and announce prize winners afterward (here’s who won last year).

ABOUT THE ORVILLE RUMMEL AWARD: It’s named after the man who founded the West Seattle parade in 1934, Orville Rummel – lots of background in the story we published the year we were honored with the trophy, 2010. The award was first presented in 1984. Here’s the full list of recipients along the way (no parade 2020-2021 because of the pandemic, so no award recipient):