PARADE PREVIEWS: What to know about traffic, parking, bus reroutes Saturday ; plus – meet your Grand Marshal

The West Seattle Grand Parade is is less than 36 hours away! Two more previews before this night is out:

(Seafair Pirates in 2019 West Seattle Grand Parade)

PARADE TRAFFIC: The parade starts at 11 am at California/Lander and heads south on California to Edmunds, and it’s preceded on that route by the Float Dodger 5K, starting at 9:30 am. The street closures and bus reroutes start earlier. Here’s what to know:

*Bus reroutes start at 5 am – you can see the changes for C Line, Route 50, and Route 128 buses by going here

*Street-closure signs are staged as early as 6 am

*No-parking enforcement starts at 7 am – please move vehicles before then

*Police start fully closing California from Admiral to Edmunds at 8 am – it’s a phased closure that will be complete by 9 am

*To travel north alongside the parade route, use 45th Avenue SW from Erskine to Oregon, 44th Ave SW from Oregon to Stevens, 45th Ave SW from Stevens to Admiral Way

*PCC (WSB sponsor) is accessible from 44th and Stevens, but don’t exit north through the alley; Admiral Safeway is accessible from Admiral Way SW and 42nd Avenue SW; you’ll have to exit back to Admiral Way.

GRAND MARSHAL: In addition to Erik Bell riding in the parade as the Orville Rummel Trophy winner, you can cheer for Grand Marshal Whitney Moore. She is about to leave the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce after two years as its executive director – two years during which energy and resiliency was vital, to help local businesses get through the pandemic and bridge closure. Whitney was hailed when she started the job as bringing “talents in community engagement, leadership, innovation, and a passion for small businesses” as well as “many years of leadership, communications, event planning, and strategic marketing experience.” Her future plans include completing a children’s book! Lately she’s been presiding as the Chamber celebrates its centennial, and by riding in the Grand Parade, she’s part of a tradition that’s been around almost that long. We asked for her thoughts on being this year’s Grand Marshal: “I’m honored to be the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade in West Seattle, Best Seattle! This is such a fun event and I love how many people it brings out to our local businesses year after year. West Seattle is the best community to be a part of and I’m humbled to be leading this year’s parade down our iconic California Ave SW.”