WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Westwood Village trespassing investigation nets vehicle-theft suspect

Westwood Village remains on the Southwest Precinct list of hotspots proactively patrolled when possible – as reiterated at last week’s “Our City, Our Safety” meeting – and one of those patrols led to the arrest of someone wanted for vehicle theft early today. We heard radio communication about the arrest, which followed a short foot pursuit, just after 2 am, and obtained the report narrative from SPD this morning:

(The suspect) was contacted for trespassing in the alcove to MOD Pizza, at 2600 SW Barton, which the shopping center has clearly posted and legible, SPD Conditions of Entry signage. He was congregated in the alcove with others, and the business was not open at 0200 hours, leading us to believe he was not a patron of the business and therefore trespassing.

We announced ourselves as Seattle Police to the group and advised they were detained for Trespassing. XXXX started to walk away and was given clear commands to stop. A short foot pursuit ensued, and XXXX was subsequently taken into custody.

Upon verifying his name and date of birth, which was provided verbally, SPD records systems came back with a warrant out of King County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Stolen Vehicle. SPD dispatch verified the warrant. XXXX was arrested for his outstanding warrant, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and trespassing.