WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation on 35th SW

Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating gunfire around 4:30 pm on 35th SW. They reported finding casings at 35th/Findlay. Nobody is reported injured. The northbound side of 35th was closed for a while as police collected casings but we went through about 20 minutes ago and it was open again, no police left on scene. From archived dispatch audio, and a witness report, this may have involved a person on foot – described as a Black or Hispanic man in his 20s, shirtless, jeans – shooting at a vehicle before then getting into another vehicle himself. Police were sorting out the vehicle descriptions but reported that one vehicle from which shots were fired was described as “a light-colored sedan.” If you have any information, the police incident # is 23-208790.