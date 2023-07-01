WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Don’t just watch them – survey them!

(Photos courtesy Puget Sound Bird Observatory)

Want to turn bird-watching into science? Here’s an opportunity we were asked to share with you:

The Puget Sound Seabird Survey is looking for birders in West Seattle and throughout Puget Sound to join this established Community Science program.

(Common Loon)

Volunteers are asked to conduct 7 surveys with a small team of fellow surveyors at specific locations. All surveys are synchronized to take place once per month on the first Saturday, October – April. You will be provided training in the survey technique, and ideally will have good seabird identification skills. However, there are roles on the survey teams for birders of all levels. Now in its 15th season, you’ll be contributing to valuable science that monitors

wintering seabirds across Puget Sound and informs important management decisions.

Previously, the project was part of Birds Connect Seattle’s (formerly Seattle Audubon) science program but transitioned to its new home at Puget Sound Bird Observatory in 2022. More information can be found on our website and if interested in taking part, please reach out to Program Manager Toby Ross

t_ross@pugetsoundbirds.org