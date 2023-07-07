West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: SDOT truck involved in crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

July 7, 2023 2:19 pm
2:19 PM: Another crash of note – this one reported on the westbound West Seattle Bridge, and reported to involve an incident-response truck as well as a second vehicle. SFD and SPD are both responding. The exact location isn’t clear, and it’s currently out of traffic-camera range.

2:38 PM: Adding reader photos. The one above shows the crash location and resulting backup; in the one below you can see, in the background,, part of the damage to the response truck and other vehicle.

Wider view:

We’ll be checking with SFD regarding injuries.

3:40 PM: Officers have just told dispatch that all lanes on the bridge are open again. Meantime, SFD tells us two people were hurt – a 39-year-old man and 22-year-old man, both in stable condition when taken to hospitals. SDOT confirms its truck – one of five usually deployed around the city – was responding to another incident when hit.

4:24 PM: SPD confirms that “the 22-year-old driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.”

  • Dan July 7, 2023 (2:21 pm)
    It’s just before the crest

    • WSB July 7, 2023 (2:58 pm)
      Thanks, we’ve since received photos that show where, but SDOT hasn’t turned its camera for any of today’s incidents, and the camera on the west end of the bridge has long been out of commission …

  • KC July 7, 2023 (2:35 pm)
    Looks like someone driving with eyes closed plowed into the back of the incident response vehicle with its giant flashing arrow. Right before the top of the bridge. 

  • Slow the flock down July 7, 2023 (3:06 pm)
    For (The) flocks’ sake, slow the flock down. 

  • West Seattle Resident July 7, 2023 (3:08 pm)
    3:06 and they are still blocking all but 1 lane. Will take 40 min to cross bridge at this rate.

  • Kadoo July 7, 2023 (3:26 pm)
    It took about 30 min to cross at 3:10

  • Catherine July 7, 2023 (3:49 pm)
    Any updates?

    • WSB July 7, 2023 (4:09 pm)
      Several minutes before your comment, I added that all lanes had reopened, and that two people had been treated.

