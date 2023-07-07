UPDATE: SDOT truck involved in crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

2:19 PM: Another crash of note – this one reported on the westbound West Seattle Bridge, and reported to involve an incident-response truck as well as a second vehicle. SFD and SPD are both responding. The exact location isn’t clear, and it’s currently out of traffic-camera range.

2:38 PM: Adding reader photos. The one above shows the crash location and resulting backup; in the one below you can see, in the background,, part of the damage to the response truck and other vehicle.

Wider view:

We’ll be checking with SFD regarding injuries.

3:40 PM: Officers have just told dispatch that all lanes on the bridge are open again. Meantime, SFD tells us two people were hurt – a 39-year-old man and 22-year-old man, both in stable condition when taken to hospitals. SDOT confirms its truck – one of five usually deployed around the city – was responding to another incident when hit.

4:24 PM: SPD confirms that “the 22-year-old driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.”