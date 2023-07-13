SUMMER FEST EVE: The Hydrant uncloaks, eight years later

On Summer Fest Eve 2015, that sign appeared in the window of what previously was a butcher shop at 4541 California SW, next to Next-to-Nature in The Junction. Over the subsequent eight years, the “coming soon” has never transitioned to “now open.” We checked in now and then, and finally stopped checking. Then tonight:

(Photo sent by Joseph)

Suddenly the paper’s down and the space is open. A person who said they were affiliated with it told us – as the chalkboard signage says – it’s rented to City Council candidate Phil Tavel this weekend (he’s having a campaign event, and they’re offering it for rentals, but they’re waiting for permit approvals before they can open. We’ll see what more we can find out over the course of the festival weekend.