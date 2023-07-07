Remembering Daniel R. Spengler, 1946-2023

Family and friends are remembering Daniel Spengler and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Daniel Robert Spengler

Age: 77

Date of Birth: 1-21-1946, Seattle, to parents Daniel F. Spengler and Virginia R. Spengler (Lee). His family were West Seattle residents for over 70 years and active in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and community. Dan lived in his family home until his passing.

He passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023, at home in the arms of his wife.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Tamsen Spengler, daughter Lisa Spengler, son in-law John Price, granddaughter Piper Price, brother Dan Spengler, sisters Donna Harrison and Karen Metcalf, and many cousins, all whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed spending time with his cousins. He even assisted with raising some of them. He truly appreciated their assistance during his battle with lung cancer and throughout his life.

He enjoyed participating in the Junior Achievement Program in school and was the Valedictorian for his graduation from Briscoe, Tukwila, WA and attended O’Dea High School, Seattle.

Dan was a Shipfitter in the Boilermakers Local Union; he became a Business Representative and then an Organizer for Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local Union 104. He subsequently was promoted to Union Organizer for the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers. Dan attended many training seminars regarding labor organizing and was an effective organizer in many states. He was motivated by his desire to improve the lives of working men and women.

He was a dedicated board member of the United Friends Group Homes in West Seattle. He loved visiting with the group home residents and always made them smile and laugh. He often brought his Wheaten Terrier, Fanny, there to visit with him, which the residents truly enjoyed.

Family and friends will remember him for his love of gardening, especially his roses and his love, training and caring for rescued Wheaten Terriers. He was always there for his family and friends with a helping hand when needed, and shared a true sense of humor with them. He had a love of music and always had a line from a tune to share with others. He often would sing a few lines of the song “Happy Trails” to folks as they were leaving.

Dan requested no formal service be held and a private gravesite burial be held for family only.

In memory of Dan, memorials can be made to PetConnect Rescue. info@petconnectrescue.org. 877-838-9171, PO Box 60714, Potomac, MD 20859

To share your condolences and memories of Dan, please visit www.EmmickFunerals.com/obituary/Daniel-Spengler