UPDATE: Outage cuts power to 4,700+ in West Seattle

7:28 PM: More than 4,700 customers are out. The outage stretches from North Admiral to High Point. Updates to come.

7:40 PM: SCL says officially only that the “cause is under investigation.” We’re checking out a couple possibilities. Meantime, if you hear a lot of sirens, remember that outages tend to trigger smoke and CO alarms and get people stuck in elevators, all of which require SFD responses – several are shown on the real-time 911 log right now. … As a commenter points out, the footprint of this outage is almost identical to the one three weeks ago.

8:08 PM: No word on the cause yet, though multiple readers near Camp Long and points south/east have mentioned “booms” at the time. As for how long it’ll take to fix, our standard reminder, don’t get fixated on the SCL “estimated restoration time,” which is usually just a wild guess – could be much sooner, occasionally later.

8:24 PM: And indeed, some are reporting they’re back on now, after an hour. The map usually lags in updates, so it’ll be at least a few minutes before we know how many are back on.

8:28 PM: 2,645 still out, per map. … Here’s the new City Light map: