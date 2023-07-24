West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Outage cuts power to 4,700+ in West Seattle

July 24, 2023 7:28 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

7:28 PM: More than 4,700 customers are out. The outage stretches from North Admiral to High Point. Updates to come.

7:40 PM: SCL says officially only that the “cause is under investigation.” We’re checking out a couple possibilities. Meantime, if you hear a lot of sirens, remember that outages tend to trigger smoke and CO alarms and get people stuck in elevators, all of which require SFD responses – several are shown on the real-time 911 log right now. … As a commenter points out, the footprint of this outage is almost identical to the one three weeks ago.

8:08 PM: No word on the cause yet, though multiple readers near Camp Long and points south/east have mentioned “booms” at the time. As for how long it’ll take to fix, our standard reminder, don’t get fixated on the SCL “estimated restoration time,” which is usually just a wild guess – could be much sooner, occasionally later.

8:24 PM: And indeed, some are reporting they’re back on now, after an hour. The map usually lags in updates, so it’ll be at least a few minutes before we know how many are back on.

8:28 PM: 2,645 still out, per map. … Here’s the new City Light map:

  • SnakeHill Neighbor July 24, 2023 (7:30 pm)
    We lost power.  Some neighbors saw some “fireworks” on Brandon and 30th, which equates to the second blast (not the first).

    • Steve Holt July 24, 2023 (7:40 pm)
      Ope, yeah, that makes sense. We got a brief flicker after the first boom and it was CLOSE to Brandon and 30th.

  • Admiral resident July 24, 2023 (7:31 pm)
    Lost power in Admiral district. Near Aegis Living.

  • Admiral July 24, 2023 (7:32 pm)
    Guess a stiff rain is all it takes here in Admiral to lose power.maybe time to get solar array and battery and pretend I’m homesteading off the grid….inside a major city.

    • Wsmom July 24, 2023 (7:45 pm)
      Agree. This happens way too often for a big city. Factor is the power lines not buried underground in much of ws. 

    • Onion July 24, 2023 (7:56 pm)
      A stiff rain meaning .05 or .10 inches?

  • ttt July 24, 2023 (7:33 pm)
    it looks like most of the businesses on the east side of California Avenue still have power. West of California Avenue and down the hill from there is out in the Alaska Junction area.

  • JM July 24, 2023 (7:34 pm)
    No power in Alaska Junction. 

  • N7OEP July 24, 2023 (7:34 pm)
    Heard a boom to the west of Delridge and Brandon, lights flickered twice, but stayed on

    • Steve Holt July 24, 2023 (7:38 pm)
      Lucky. We’re just a bit further down Brandon and we always get caught up in these things.

  • CAM July 24, 2023 (7:35 pm)
    That map and number look a lot like the last power outage caused by the accident on admiral. 

    • WSB July 24, 2023 (7:37 pm)
      There’s a crash working on Sylvan and we’re headed over to see if it’s related.

      • WSB July 24, 2023 (7:49 pm)
        And no, that wasn’t it. So now we’re driving around looking. If anyone sees an SCL truck, let us know!

        • Chris July 24, 2023 (8:00 pm)
          Scl truck just drove south down 45th Ave sw toward Hanford 

          • WSB July 24, 2023 (8:06 pm)

            Thanks, we haven’t found anything yet so we’ll look there!

        • Chris July 24, 2023 (8:04 pm)
          Scl truck just drove south on 45th sw toward Hanford 

        • Kristi July 24, 2023 (8:05 pm)
          My brother was playing golf at west seattle and said a transformer near the course blew and power lines were down.  

          • Brian July 24, 2023 (8:19 pm)

            Good intel, Kristi! 😀

  • Kathy July 24, 2023 (7:36 pm)
    Power out at 42nd and Dawson

  • ScaredOfTheDark July 24, 2023 (7:37 pm)
    Reply

    Candle lit dinner at Supreme 

  • Brian July 24, 2023 (7:39 pm)
    We’re dark at 52nd SW and Pritchard. Just like the past couple of times. 

  • Danimal July 24, 2023 (7:39 pm)
    Reply

    Several deep power flickers over a period of 20 seconds after some wind gusts at Fauntleroy just south of Edmunds. Power is still on though.

    Reply

    Out at 40th and Hudson/Dawson. Thanks WSB for being so fast as always! And boy are we glad it isn’t HOT tonight.

  • M July 24, 2023 (7:48 pm)
    Our lights flickered 4 times in Belvedere area.

  • Admiral July 24, 2023 (7:49 pm)
    Reply

    “Identical” yeah but 10x more annoying. Can we get this fixed promptly please????

    • Brian July 24, 2023 (8:14 pm)
      I’ve lived in North Admiral for 11 years. Recent 2 outages are the only ones I remember during this period. This is not a systematic issue. Patience is a virtue everyone! 

  • Theo July 24, 2023 (7:53 pm)
    Power out on 45th and Hinds and 49th and Lander. Stay safe yall!

  • GHE parent July 24, 2023 (7:54 pm)
    Reply

    As I was almost hit/in an accident  while driving on Glenn way near Oregon (and then the person stopped while in my lane, meaning technically I almost tboned them because THEY ran the stop sign) I can tell you that people have forgotten entirely how to drive with water, and are so preoccupied with the weather that they can’t drive, apparently. I bet someone ran into a pole

  • Kathy July 24, 2023 (8:02 pm)
    I just commented to my spouse that we are so lucky to have a blog so responsive and professional. The map is great for an event that is less than 45 minutes in occurrence. We don’t say thanks enough, but thanks to all on WS blog.😀

    • WSB July 24, 2023 (8:05 pm)
      Thanks for the kind words. I need to add this credit. the map is just a screengrab of City Light’s map. Since their site does not keep records of past outages, we always include a screenshot for the record.

  • Alexis July 24, 2023 (8:02 pm)
    No power here on 48th — one side of the street at least

  • SnakeHill Neighbor July 24, 2023 (8:04 pm)
    SCL vehicle (not a big service truck) is on 30th and Brandon.

  • Brooke July 24, 2023 (8:06 pm)
    Genesee Hill neighborhood here. We’d just returned from The Diner and power flickered several times. Hope it turns back on for everyone soon! 

  • Another WS Resident July 24, 2023 (8:08 pm)
    Power out on 4000 block Dakota – Andover 

  • Longfellow July 24, 2023 (8:11 pm)
    A couple blocks from 30th and Brandon heard the books lights flickered I can confirm that this was not fireworks. More likely transformers blowing. Also noting no sign of vehicle vs utility pole. Must be some unexplained surge of power. 

  • Yasmine July 24, 2023 (8:13 pm)
    I am not sure if this is accurate but it will be a long dark night this is from Seattle City light update Events4,701 CustomersSouth SeattleUpdated 37 minutes agoEst. Restoration: Jul 25 at 2:00 AMCause: InvestigatingStart Date: Jul 24 at 7:21 PMEvent ID: 154102

    • WSB July 24, 2023 (8:24 pm)
      Reply

      As I noted above, the City Light restoration estimates should be ignored – the utility itself has admitted they’re just a guess, could be much sooner (as is happening now), could be much later.

  • Gd July 24, 2023 (8:15 pm)
    No power on west side California Ave and sw Hudson. Thanks WSB

  • 47th Ave July 24, 2023 (8:16 pm)
    SCL truck just went down 47th heading south toward Oregon/Alaska 

  • Blbl July 24, 2023 (8:22 pm)
    We are back on at Palm & California. 

  • LAdmiral July 24, 2023 (8:22 pm)
    Power back on at 45/Stevens. Was out about an hour.

  • Meagan July 24, 2023 (8:23 pm)
    Power on!! 46th between Massachusetts and holgate 

