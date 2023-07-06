West Seattle, Washington

06 Thursday

71℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police response, road closures after carjacking attempt on Puget Ridge

July 6, 2023 9:11 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(WSB photo)

9:11 AM: Thanks for the tips. Police have closed 18th SW near the 7100 block [vicinity map] as they attempt to arrest someone who we are told is a suspect in a carjacking. The suspect is believed to be armed and at a particular residence. SWAT has been called in. Avoid the area.

9:47 AM: Going back through archived police-radio audio, the original incident was reported around 8:10 am as an attempted armed carjacking, nearby on 18th SW, with the would-be carjacker leaving the scene on foot.

10:25 AM: Not resolved yet. We’re continuing to monitor and will add updates when we have them.

10:54 AM: Just received video from an anonymous resident who says it shows the attempted carjacking – a grocery-delivery driver was dropping off the items when in the background, you see the person run up and get in the car. Though the video cuts off, the resident says the driver subsequently pulled the would-be carjacker out to keep him from stealing the car. (Video removed for now per request of the resident.)

11:10 AM: Police are closing off Dumar as well between 16th/Delridge.

Share This

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police response, road closures after carjacking attempt on Puget Ridge"

  • Scubafrog July 6, 2023 (9:27 am)
    Reply

    Hopefully this ends with their suspect in custody, and no one injured.  

  • Fudrep July 6, 2023 (9:34 am)
    Reply

    This property has been a nuisance for years – the owner was featured in a series on this blog in 2018 for stealing fish from Seattle Fish Company. In addition to making his property a junkyard, he continues to keep derelict vehicles in various states of repair. Wouldn’t be surprised if the carjacker was him or one of the rotation of upstanding citizens constantly milling about the cars in front and rear.

    • 18th ave July 6, 2023 (11:09 am)
      Reply

      +1! Our immediate thoughts were it had something to do with that house. 

    • WSB July 6, 2023 (11:12 am)
      Reply

      The suspect name mentioned over the air is NOT the property owner.

  • Erika July 6, 2023 (10:59 am)
    Reply

    Awesome… so this house is across the street from me…. my Kia Forte was stolen out of the driveway… perhaps I should ask if they have a lead on my car ;-)

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.