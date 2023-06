9:42 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police, reportedly including SWAT, are at an apartment building in the 3600 block of Beach Drive SW. It all started with a report that a resident armed with a gun had threatened a neighbor around 7 pm. No injuries reported so far.

10:02 PM: Meantime, a separate incident at Alki has police blocking off an area near 59th/Lander. We’re not certain exactly what this is about, though there was a dispatch for a “fight with weapons” about half an hour ago.