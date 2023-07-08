LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Changes inside and out

Inside the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum, there’s more room to roam – recent renovations removed an interior wall. The change was unveiled just as the museum opened its new exhibit about Longfellow Creek, featuring not only beautiful photos and other displays, but also learning opportunities for all ages:

Also new at the Log House Museum: The sixth Peace Pole installed in the area by the Rotary Club of West Seattle. We mentioned it briefly after its installation two weeks ago and visited for its dedication ceremony Friday afternoon. It’s in the garden space in front of the historic log house, facing SW Stevens just west of 61st SW:

Below are the ceremony speakers – L to R, Kerry Korsgaard from the museum’s board, programs and community-outreach director Elizabeth Rudrud, and Rotarians Christine Peak and Keith Hughes:

Keith explained the history of the Peace Pole Project, which has placed more than a quarter-million poles worldwide, and the reason the museum was chosen as a location for one:

This pole is inscribed in Lushootseed, Cantonese, Spanish, and English; the message is, “May peace prevail on Earth.” You can see it outside the museum any time; to go inside the museum, visit during regular public hours, noon-4 pm Fridays and Saturdays.