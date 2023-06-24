Two more Peace Poles in West Seattle

That’s one of two new Peace Poles installed around the peninsula by the Rotary Club of West Seattle

. It’s the fifth one, now in place in front of the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens). Keith Hughes sent the photo with word that Peace Pole #4 is also in place, at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle). A dedication ceremony is planned there at 12:15 pm tomorrow (Sunday, June 25th), and all are welcome. Helen Oesterle from OLG explains that the Peace Pole there is also in collaboration with Eagle Scout Nick Krum, and intended “to acknowledge that the highest point in the city of Seattle is on the traditional land of the Duwamish People, past and present.” Rotarians have placed more than a quarter-million Peace Poles around the world, as invitations for people to contemplate what they can do to foster peace. (Others in West Seattle are at Fauntleroy Church, dedicated last September; at C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor), also dedicated last September; and near Fauntleroy Creek, dedicated last November.)

