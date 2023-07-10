Here’s how the All-Star Drone Show looked from West Seattle

You had to be at Seattle Center to hear the music – but otherwise, last night’s All-Star Drone Show was visible from across the bay! Thanks to Carolyn Newman for the photos. The Center said 600 lighted drones flying up to 400 feet above ground were used for “stunning baseball-themed visuals and iconic Seattle scenes … set to a soundtrack of baseball classics and summertime music.” The “iconic scenes” included the Pike Place Market sign:

And even a “twin” for the Space Needle:

According to this GeekWire story from last year, the show was produced by Texas-based Sky Elements.