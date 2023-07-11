FYI: U.S. Air Force jets from Utah plan All-Star Game flyover tonight

Stadium flyovers downtown often include a West Seattle pass, so in case you see/hear something, here’s what’s planned before tonight’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game at 5 pm at T-Mobile Park: Four F-35s from Hill Air Force Base in Utah will fly over during the National Anthem, according to this Deseret News report. The story might also explain the loud-but-not-on-flight-tracker jets heard (above the cloud cover) over West Seattle yesterday, as it notes that the 388th Fighter Wing, to which the F-35s belong, announced their Seattle arrival Monday. (Added: There was a Home-Run Derby flyover too.)
