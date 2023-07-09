FOLLOWUP: Here’s when three local Seattle Public Library branches will reopen, post-bedbug treatment

As reported here on Friday, bedbug sightings led the Seattle Public Library to close its Delridge, High Point, and Southwest branches all weekend. SPL explained that the branches would subsequently receive “chemical treatment” Monday morning and then reopen later Monday. They’ve sent word that the three branches are expected to reopen at noon tomorrow. Back when we reported on a High Point outbreak in May, SPL explained that it has an “integrated pest-management system” for this and other types of pests; Web searches suggest bedbugs have been a recurring problem for libraries nationwide for at least a decade. Meantime, thanks again to the reader who spotted the sign on one branch’s door Friday – that was our first word of the closures.