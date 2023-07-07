LIBRARIES: Two branches in West Seattle closed through weekend for ‘pest’ issues

Thanks to Christy for the tip and photo. The High Point and Southwest libraries closed at 2 pm and will be closed all weekend because of what the door sign describes as “a pest issue requiring chemical treatment.” Book drops are closed too. We have an inquiry out to Seattle Public Library headquarters in hopes of finding out more. Back in May, another reader tip led to this report about a similar situation stemming from a bedbug problem at the HP branch.
West Seattle, Washington
07 Friday
| 2 COMMENTS