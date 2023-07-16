COUNTDOWN: Less than a week until West Seattle Grand Parade and Float Dodger 5K

(WSB file photo, Float Dodger 5K)

Before we jump into coverage of West Seattle Summer Fest day 3, a two-part reminder: Two more major summer events that will bring thousands to California Avenue SW are coming up next Saturday. July 22nd will start with the Float Dodger 5K, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) as a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank. Runners/walkers will leave the West Seattle High School parking lot (3000 California SW) at 9:30 am and head southbound to The Junction and back. Register online this weekend for the last chance at an advance discount rate; you also can register at the store (2743 California SW) until Thursday.

(WSHS Cheer Team, award-winner in 2022 parade)

Less than an hour after most Float Dodgers cross the finish line, the West Seattle Grand Parade will get rolling from California/Lander, with at least 70 entries expected to head down California SW to The Junction. This year’s community honorees riding near the start of the parade are Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Community Service recipient Erik Bell and Grand Marshal Whitney Moore of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. In the week ahead, we’ll preview more of what you’ll see in this year’s parade. It starts from Admiral at 11 am and you can grab a curbside seat anywhere along the route, south to Edmunds (amplified announcing stands are at Charlestown and Alaska).

P.S. Want to help prep the route? Join Erik Bell’s group in one or both of these cleanups if you have morning hours to spare early in the week: