COUNTDOWN: Five days until West Seattle Summer Fest – with booths beyond shopping!

So who’ll be at West Seattle Summer Fest this year, you ask? We talked about the added music – two stages! – last night. Tonight, with five days to go until the three-day festival in The Junction, the vendor lineup. As always, booths will line California Avenue SW from SW Oregon to SW Edmunds. Lots of cool shopping, but also surprises. For one – if you love to read, Summer Fest will introduce you to local authors. West Seattle’s Susan Whiting Kemp (featured here in January) tells WSB that she’ll be at the Author Event Network booth Saturday and Sunday: “My novel The Climate Machine and book of short stories We Grew Tales will be available; other Puget Sound authors will also be there with signed copies of their work.” You’ll also get to learn about some West Seattle businesses from outside The Junction who will have festival booths – like Camp Crockett from North Delridge and Upper Morgan (a WSB sponsor), Meeples Games and Inner Alchemy from South Admiral, Canna West Culture Shop and Moon Room from north Morgan Junction, The World’s Fossils and Minerals (which moved from a Pigeon Point driveway to a SODO shop) … lots of other local vendors, plus more than 30 year-round Junction businesses having sidewalk sales. Festival hours are 1 pm-8 pm Friday (July 14th), 10 am-8 pm Saturday, and 10 am-5 pm Sunday. See you in The Junction!