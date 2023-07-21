CONGRATULATIONS! More baseball champs headed for state

Another West Seattle Little League all-star team has won the district championship and is headed to state! This report and photo are from Amy:

The WSLL 8-10 team was undefeated in the District Championships last week and are headed to the State Championships in Othello, WA this weekend. The team includes: Blake Dennison

Cal Reed

Carter Kuhlmann

Clyde McCary

Elliott Jewett

Everett Harkins

Jason Ardales

Jude Dykgraaf

Konley Bissell

Owen Umeno

Reiar Anderson

Samuel Shigetani Manager: Randy Shigetani

Coach: Mike Jewett

Coach: Justin Dennison