CONGRATULATIONS! More baseball champs headed for state

Another West Seattle Little League all-star team has won the district championship and is headed to state! This report and photo are from Amy:
The WSLL 8-10 team was undefeated in the District Championships last week and are headed to the State Championships in Othello, WA this weekend.
The team includes:
Blake Dennison
Cal Reed
Carter Kuhlmann
Clyde McCary
Elliott Jewett
Everett Harkins
Jason Ardales
Jude Dykgraaf
Konley Bissell
Owen Umeno
Reiar Anderson
Samuel Shigetani
Manager: Randy Shigetani
Coach: Mike Jewett
Coach: Justin Dennison
