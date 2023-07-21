West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! More baseball champs headed for state

July 21, 2023 9:22 am
Another West Seattle Little League all-star team has won the district championship and is headed to state! This report and photo are from Amy:

The WSLL 8-10 team was undefeated in the District Championships last week and are headed to the State Championships in Othello, WA this weekend.

The team includes:

Blake Dennison
Cal Reed
Carter Kuhlmann
Clyde McCary
Elliott Jewett
Everett Harkins
Jason Ardales
Jude Dykgraaf
Konley Bissell
Owen Umeno
Reiar Anderson
Samuel Shigetani

Manager: Randy Shigetani
Coach: Mike Jewett
Coach: Justin Dennison

