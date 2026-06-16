TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Last Tuesday of spring

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Next Seattle FIFA World Cup match is Friday.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Also over for now, the summery heat (record high again Monday, 91). Summer officially arrives early Sunday, so this is technically still spring. Today’s forecast is for increasing clouds, high in the low 70s. Sunrise was at 5:11 am (earliest of the year, remaining there until June 23); sunset will be at 9:09 pm.

(Monday sunset, photographed by Carol Ann Joyce)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Back to normal.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Also back to normal today – Summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Now on the summer sailing schedule. Otherwise, Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners are back home tonight, 6:40 pm vs. the Orioles.

SCHOOL’S OUT

Everyone who’s not out already will get out this week – Wednesday is the last day for Seattle and Highline districts, Thursday for Vashon (which has hundreds of West Seattle “commuter students”).

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature is still not working; we’ve reported it, still no ETA for restoration. In the meantime, you can check live video for any SDOT camera via the SDOT map. State cameras are working and we do have one in the regular lineup:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

(We’ll return the regular camera lineup when the city cams are fully working again.)

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!