BIZNOTE: New hours for Swedish Automotive in West Seattle

(WSB file photo)

Starting next week, Swedish Automotive (7901 35th SW; WSB sponsor) is changing its hours. Swedish’s Todd Ainsworth says the new hours will be 7 am-6 pm Mondays through Thursdays – a four-day week with longer days. By the way, if you’re new to West Seattle, Swedish Automotive repairs and maintains more than just Swedish cars – see the list of specialties (and certifications!) on their website. That’s also where you can make an appointment; the new hours are reflected starting Monday.