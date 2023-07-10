BIZNOTE: Grand opening Friday for ‘new’ West Seattle Junction shop

The location is new – the shop is not. You’ve probably noticed the work going on at the former Wild Roses storefront at 4529 California SW in the West Seattle Junction. It’s the new location of The Brocante Beach House, which is moving to The Junction after two years on Alki. Proprietor Kim Medica says she plans to open this Friday (July 14th), just in time for West Seattle Summer Fest and Bastille Day. If you haven’t been to Brocante before, its specialty is “vintage home and garden.” Kim is excited about what the new location will make possible, telling WSB, “The new space will be 3 times the size of our old space on Alki Beach, allowing us to bring in more furniture, vintage garden items, longer hours. etc. We will still keep our vintage coastal vibe with a European flair, but will be offering many seasonal items as well.” On opening day this Friday, Brocante Beach House plans special hours – 12 pm-8 pm (so the shop will be open throughout the festival that day); after that, regular hours will be Wednesdays through Saturdays 11 am-5 pm, Sundays 10 am-4 pm, closed Mondays and Tuesdays (but available by appointment).