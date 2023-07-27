BIZNOTE: Driftwood on Alki reopening on Friday

Multiple readers reported a startlingly empty space at the restaurant/bar Driftwood (2722 Alki Avenue SW) and wondered what happened. No, Driftwood – which opened seven months ago – did NOT shut down. It did have to close temporarily earlier this week, co-proprietor Jackie Mallahan confirms: “We had to have our floors redone and take care of a small water leak.” They had hoped to reopen in time for dinner tonight but Jackie tells us this morning that they won’t be able to open until tomorrow (Friday): “Unfortunately the floors have not cured enough and we are not able to move the kitchen equipment back in.” They’re notifying tonight’s reservation-holders this morning.