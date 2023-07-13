14 notes for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Dark-eyed Junco, photographed at Lincoln Park by Jamie Kinney)

Civic involvement, musicmaking, and more, all on the list of what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm, whatever the weather. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

(added) GIVE BLOOD! Bloodworks Northwest says it has openings for donors today and tomorrow at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) – sign up here.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm stories and activities for kids at the Delridge P-Patch, weekly throughout the summer starting tonight. (5078 25th SW)

PLAY ALONG IN THE PARK: The West Seattle Community Orchestras welcome you to sit in with them, playing at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – 6 pm easy music, 7 pm intermediate music. Audience welcome too! More info in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Monthly board meeting, open to community members, 7 pm, online or in person at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – attendance info’s here.

MORE TRIVIA: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

