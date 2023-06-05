WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Student attacked; Myers Way assaults; burglary thwarted by neighbor

Four West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

STUDENT ATTACKED: From B, parent of a Denny International Middle School student:

My child is a 7th grade student @ Denny and was walking home after school today on 24th Ave SW (between Thistle & Trenton) when a car pulled over and someone jumped out and physically attacked them. It was an older car (couldn’t get make – possibly early 2000’s), dark colored, 4-door. The attacker was Caucasian, blond hair. Driver was of Asian descent, hair in a bun, purple hoody. All possibly in their late teens/early 20’s. The attacker swung on my child app. 5 times to the head before getting back in the car and taking off. Something of note – one of the people in the car threw a sandal/slipper out of the car while driving away too. I’ve reported this to (non-emergency) SPD, Incident # 23-155932.

B says their child is shaken up but otherwise OK.

TWO ATTACKED ON MYERS WAY: A police summary says this happened around 9:20 pm last night at or near the encampment on the east side of Myers Way: “Officers responded to a report of an assault call which involved a large number of motorcycle riders. Two assault victims were located with significant, non-life-threatening injuries and transported to HMC.” Around the same time, we received a report of what looked like a memorial gathering at the scene, where 35-year-old Reginald Moore was shot to death last Tuesday; we don’t know if that was related to the attack.

BURGLARY THWARTED: Last night a suspect was taken into custody after a reported home burglary in the 5600 block of SW Admiral Way. We obtained the report narrative. It says a neighbor called police after seeing an intruder in the house. They saw the intruder filling a backpack and carrying items to a nearby bus stop. Police arrived and found a suspect matching a description given by both the neighbor and the homeowner, who saw him on security video. The items they found included a wallet, speaker, iPhone, camera, glasses, clothes, and guitar. Police say they tried to get him into a parked car but he resisted and eventually an ambulance was called. He eventually was taken to Harborview.