VIDEO: Peace Pole, benches dedicated at Our Lady of Guadalupe

As noted here Saturday, the Rotary Club of West Seattle has now placed five Peace Poles around West Seattle, part of a worldwide initiative. But the story behind the one dedicated Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe goes beyond the poles’ inscription, “Let Peace Prevail on Earth.” This one is part of an installation meant as a reminder of those whose land it’s on:

That plaque honoring the Duwamish Tribe is on a bench made by Eagle Scout Nick Krum:

He explained the project to those gathered for the dedication:

The space with the pole and benches is in front of the church on 35th SW south of SW Myrtle.