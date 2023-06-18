West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge crashes

June 18, 2023 6:06 pm
6:06 PM: That’s the traffic-camera view of a two-car crash on the westbound West Seattle Bridge. SPD and SFD are just arriving. No word on whether anyone’s hurt.

6:10 PM: One person is reported injured. The right two lanes are now blocked off by the crash and the emergency response, plus it’s been raining hard for a while now, so if you are headed that way from off-peninsula, allow yourself extra time.

6:16 PM: Now a second crash is reported on the bridge “blocking one of the center lanes,” though we haven’t heard/seen where, only that no one is hurt in that one.

6:31 PM: Another westbound lane has reopened, leaving only the outer WB lane blocked, near the crest.

  • Chels P June 18, 2023 (6:15 pm)
    Just drove by it. Yet another accident caused by a failed merge attempt. When will Washington add merging to the driver licensing exam

    • RecreationalDriver June 18, 2023 (6:39 pm)
      LOL, when was the last time anybody had to take an exam to renew their license?

  • Seaview guy June 18, 2023 (6:18 pm)
    Another crash at the on-ramp to the bridge from 99 south.  2 4 1!  Be careful!

  • vee June 18, 2023 (6:40 pm)
    people speed all the time on the bridge , they  go 10-20 or more over, its never been that bad

