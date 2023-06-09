The list for your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday sunset as the clouds moved in, photographed by Jan Pendergrass)

As the weekend approaches, here’s what’s on the schedule for today/tonight, mostly as featured on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of plants, until 3 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm, rain or shine, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

LINE DANCE PARTY: 1:30 pm-4 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), presented by Lifelong Recreation – our calendar listing has the link for pre-registering.

VISCON CELLARS: Stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Itchy Kitty, Mr. Dinkles, Miss Prince, 7 pm (doors at 6), $10, all ages, at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Hunter Pinkston is onstage at 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT C & P: Songwriters’ Showcase tonight at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), 7 pm. No cover.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!