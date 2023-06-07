Saturday sendoff for Teacher Kylene. Got memories?

After more than 30 years with local cooperative preschools, Teacher Kylene has touched countless families’ lives. In honor of her career, a celebration is planned this Saturday (June 10th), 10 am-noon at Highland Park playground (1100 SW Cloverdale). Organizers have this invitation for families past and present: “Join us in celebration of Kylene’s teaching career and let her know the impact she’s had on your family!” They also are requesting any photos you might have – email them to dawn.franklin@gmail.com.