SATURDAY: Boren K-8 STEM students take the stage for ‘Matilda Jr.’

Another chance to support student performers is just hours away. The Louisa Boren STEM K-8 Drama Club is presenting Roald Dahl‘s “Matilda,” in the musical’s junior edition, one performance only, free!

It’s at 2 pm tomorrow (Saturday) in the school gym at 5950 Delridge Way SW. The announcement notes that Matilda “tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.” Doors open at 1:30 pm and though there’s no admission charge, they’ll be selling concessions to raise money for the Drama Club, and you can also donate via PayPal. Tomorrow’s show will run about an hour.