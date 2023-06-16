Remembering Bill Schilling Sr., 1956-2022

Family and friends are remembering Bill Schilling Sr. and sharing this with the community:

William R. “Bill” Schilling Sr. beloved son, husband, father, brother, son-in-law, cousin, and friend, passed on Oct. 25, 2022, in Brunswick, GA.

Bill was born July 30, 1956, in Seattle, to Albert A. and Rufina Migawa Schilling. He enjoyed the carefree life of growing up in Seattle – or as he called it, “The Great Northwest,” surrounded by family and friends. He always loved the outdoors, hiking, fishing, boating, camping, biking, skiing, golfing, running marathons, bowling, football, basketball at the field house, swimming being a PADI National approved skin diver and continued them throughout his life. Along with his interest in sports and the great outdoors, he enjoyed travel, especially cruising, NASCAR, learning news daily, making a big batch of his delicious homemade “Bill’s K.A. spaghetti” as he called it, chess, games, history, photography, gardening, and was a national online cribbage champion.

Upon graduation in 1974 from Evergreen High School, Bill began work and attended Highline Community College. A neighbor suggested he might enjoy working in the parking industry, and that he did. His chosen career spanned 48 years in parking transportation management, serving all segments of commercial parking for such nationally recognized companies as System Parking/Standard, Century, Park N’ Fly, AAA Parking, Compass Parking, Sea Island Co. and I&L FMS – FLETC/Department of Homeland Security. Having been promoted corporately, he resided in Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and on the Georgia coast.

As a “key man” executive Bill worked tirelessly, learning as he worked from the ground up throughout his storied career of six decades in the parking/transportation business. He originated business and performed corporate operations management involving corporate contracts and business transactions, oversight of personnel and developed corporate strategies while managing the day-to-day business of parking automobiles. He enjoyed longstanding business relationships with experienced professionals, commercial real estate managers, property owners and managers, vendors, boards of directors, international committees, sporting events, high-profile Hollywood production teams, corporate CEOs, local and state officials-even the Georgia Governor. Having hired, trained and promoted many executives he was affectionately called “The Parking Guru” and sincerely practiced a “team” approach in his management style; always being ready to roll up his shirt sleeves and pitch in to do whatever the job was with the team. He led by example. Bill was known for his top professionalism, dependability, quick wit, humor, loyalty, fairness, promoting employees from within, kindness, above all he enjoyed delivering the highest and best service for everyone. He practiced “Team” in his business and personal life.

A few celebrated career highlights – recipient of prestigious BOMA Award-CBRE L.A., opening of new highrise office towers, luxury hotels, off-site airport, office-retail malls, hospitals, universities, city wide and regional management; The Atlanta Olympic Games Committee Company representative; Pasadena Rose Parades, The Emmys, The Oscars, Super Bowl XXXIV Company rep Auto point person keys to players, Dodger Stadium, The Georgia Dome and Georgia World Congress Center and oversight of special and private events. He regaled us with stories of meeting famous celebrities, movie stars and musicians, U.S. Senators, and a cherished lifelong honor to meet and shake hands with Papa Bear George Halas, a founder of the NFL. Let’s just say, Bill knew Pro Football.

Bill loved people and led a life of service and care of others, not only in career pursuits. His hospitality knew no bounds, whether it be entertaining or opening our home to others -he gave of his heart, his time and talents to others, which is what his parents taught him – for service to God. He found great joy in volunteering in his early days as an unpaid volunteer firefighter in Seattle while attending college working full-time, founding an annual charitable corporate golf event, serving at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church, in Marietta, GA; a company United Way employee rep, a union employee rep, building Habitat for Humanity homes, sponsoring missionary teams, giving donations to others, rescuing animals, helping neighbors, coaching his son’s soccer, basketball, football, and Little League teams, as well as once saving a little girl, Bettina, from drowning at Hicks Lake.

Bill and the family loved and enjoyed family pets especially “Dylan the Wonder Dog”-who with his athleticism was a celebrity in the Seattle Times, “Rowdy,” who lived up to his name, “Missy” Miss Q who he couldn’t contain, would scale 10 ft walls in 10 sec flat and “Raider” the most lovable Lab”, “Twitter Bird” the rescue Mockingbird that fell from the nest and he trained to jump from one hand to the other before releasing. Together they shared fun times and adventures with family, friends and neighbors including cookouts, trips to visit grandparents and relatives, friends, sports, concerts, events, cruises and vacations across the U.S.A, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, as well their lake cabin in the NC mountains. No matter where he roamed, his favorite place was Lincoln Park, hiking amongst the fern grotto, overlooking the ferries and sunsets. Bill was a proud American and he loved America and its great history. He encouraged Bren and Bill Jr. in their genealogical pursuits and together they attended many historic places and patriotic events, especially being a part of The 400th Anniversary of The Jamestowne Society Founding of America weekend in Williamsburg.

He is predeceased by his mother, Rufina Rose Migawa Schilling; and father, Albert Arthur Edward Schilling; a brother, Patrick Schilling, all of Seattle.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 36 years, Brenda Kellam Schilling; son, William R. Schilling Jr. of Brunswick; brother, Dennis J. (Cathleen) Schilling of Burien; sister, Penny (David) Anderson-Gill; nieces, Ashley Anderson-Gill and Diana L. Schilling; and nephew, Kevin Schilling, cousin Arthur Schilling of Washington; mother-in-law, Zelma Ruth Burgan Kellam of Atlanta, as well as many family, friends, neighbors and business associates across the country.

Honorary pallbearers are Michael Gossler, Joseph Renner, Joel Wattum, Michael Wenderoth, Charles Stone, Anthony Clay, Oliver Howard, Samuel Howard, John Randall, Arthur Schilling, and Eric Schilling.

Bill was a Member of Mount Bethel United Methodist Church, in Marietta, Georgia and a Life Member of The National Parking Association.

The visitation, memorial service and celebration of life reception was held at noon on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at College Place Methodist Church, in Brunswick, Georgia with the Rev. Scott Stanfill officiating. Inurnment will be at Lee’s Chapel Cemetery, in Tunnel Hill, Georgia.