DEMOLITION: Ex-House of Kleen gone

(WSB photo)

Thanks to commenter James for the tip. The long-planned demolition of the ex-House of Kleen at 4425 Fauntleroy Way SW has finally happened. The demolition permit had already been in the works for months when the business moved out last fall (it’s now Alex Dry Cleaners at 4744 California SW in The Junction). But it’s not currently slated for redevelopment; as we reported in October, the property owner had told us the plan was just to demolish the 57-year-old building and clean up the site.