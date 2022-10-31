BIZNOTE: House of Kleen’s move, and what’s planned for its former site

You might have noticed that the former Q Cleaners at 4744 California SW in The Junction is now Alex Dry Cleaners. Its new namesake was the owner of House of Kleen at 4425 Fauntleroy Way SW in The Triangle, which closed last week and posted this sign:

(Thanks to Ian for the photo)

There won’t be a replacement in that building, though, because it’s slated for demolition. The 56-year-old building will be torn down so contaminated soil can be cleaned up. We first noticed an early permit filing for this in the city system more than half a year ago, but couldn’t confirm what would happen to the business until now. The property owner told us at the time that their plan was simply for cleanup, adding, “There are no further plans for future redevelopment.” (But it should be noted that the site is close to what would be the Avalon light-rail station if Sound Transit‘s current “preferred alternative” gets final approval.)