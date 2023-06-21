CONGRATULATIONS! Class of 2023 awards at Chief Sealth International High School

(WSB photos)

Thanks to Nicole Sipila of the Chief Sealth International High School PTSA for telling us about last night’s Senior Honors & Awards presentations for the school’s Class of 2023. We attended the event in the CSIHS auditorium. Above are students who received the Seal of Biliteracy, in which we’re told Chief Sealth had the district’s largest number of participants! Next, valedictorian Kayla Buechler:

Salutatorian Merichle Nguyen:

Cords were presented for other academic achievements – single cords for 3.2-3.49 GPA (57 recipients), double for 3.5 or higher GPA (130 recipients):

And the Robert Jackson Block Award was presented for distinguished students in art (Shelby Dow), theater (Shanti Rose Birch), and music (Riley Pomeroy Tobin):

Scholarship recipients were honored too, including 64 recipients of the Promise Scholarship, The ceremony featured a performance by senior members of the CSIHS Jazz Band:

The Chief Sealth Class of 2023’s commencement ceremony is next Tuesday (June 27th), 8 pm at Memorial Stadium downtown.

Reminder (for next year if your school’s already out for summer) – if something’s happening at YOUR school that the community should know about, tell us! Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/call 206-293-6302 – thank you!