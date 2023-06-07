Brown-water watch: Today, Puget Ridge

We’ve been tracking what have become relatively frequent reports of brown water, usually attributed by Seattle Public Utilities to hydrant testing (after a recent procedure change) stirring up “sediment” (mostly rust) in the lines. Today, we have a report from Rob on 17th in Puget Ridge: “Just ran the tap and the water color is like iced tea.” If this happens to you, please always report it to SPU at 206-386-1800; we appreciate the reports as well, since there’s no other public compilation of where and when it happened.