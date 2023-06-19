BIZNOTE: Opening date set for Hoste in Admiral District

More retail coming to Admiral! Thanks for the tip about a new business moving into the former Spira Power Yoga spot at 2332 California SW. After a few visits looking to catch up with the future proprietor, we caught up with Lana Bear, who has been intensively remodeling the space and plans to open Hoste on Saturday, July 8th. Hoste will offer “vintage and modern goods for all” – apparel and home goods – but “vintage” is more like the past few decades, than further back, Lana told us. (She’s been an online retailer previously – now venturing into brick-and-mortar.) See for yourself when Hoste opens – hours will be 11 am-7 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and 11 am-5 pm Sundays, closed Tuesdays.