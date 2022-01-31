BIZNOTE: Spira Power Yoga closing Admiral location

Another West Seattle closure announced by email today (thanks for the forwards!) – Spira Power Yoga is closing its Admiral location after almost 11 years. Online classes will continue, and Spira Power Yoga’s Issaquah studio will remain open, but proprietor Dora Gyarmati is ending her business’s physical presence in West Seattle. In the email announcement, she says that “we did not make this decision lightly. I have been working, literally without a single day off, including weekends for two years now. We also carry a very large financial overhead. Something had to give. Closing West Seattle brick-and-mortar is the right step to provide financial stability and emotional balance for my family life.” And she notes that “it is not so much closure as moving the business online. Since 80% of current West Seattle yogis prefer online classes, truly, it will be business as usual.” She goes into more of the details behind the decision in this essay. Spira Power Yoga opened in the space at 2332 California SW in the summer of 2011. The announcement says the “last class in the brick-and-mortar West Seattle studio will be on February 28th.” (Image from Google Maps’ Street View)