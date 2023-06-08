Art Walk with music, ‘Cracked’ book launch, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Low-low tide photo by Theresa Arbow O’Connor)

Here’s our list of what’s ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue for Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

LOW-LOW TIDE: -2.4 feet at 2:55 pm, not super-low but still low enough for interesting shore exploration.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Levantine Cuisine will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a three-mile run!

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK WITH MUSIC: As previewed here, this month’s West Seattle Art Walk includes three free Art of Music performances, in Admiral, The Junction, and Morgan Junction. Art venues are all over the peninsula! See them here (art receptions generally start at 5 pm); see where to find the music here (6-7:45 pm).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

BOOK LAUNCH: 6:30 pm, meet the author of “Cracked” at Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) during this book-launch event including salmon sliders.

ANOTHER WEST SEATTLE DOG PARK? A report on off-leash-area expansion is part of tonight’s 6:30 pm Board of Park Commissioners meeting – more info here – attendance link here.

CAMPAIGN KICKOFF: City Council District 1 candidate Maren Costa invites people to meet her during a 7-9 pm kickoff event at Pizzeria Credo (4520 California SW).

There’s even more in our calendar!