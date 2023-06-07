THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk, featuring three free Art of Music performances

Tomorrow night, plan to wander West Seattle and enjoy this month’s Art Walk – with the return of The Art of Music. From organizer John Redenbaugh, here’s who’s performing this time:

The next free admission Art of Music performances presented by the West Seattle Junction Association are coming up on Second Thursday Art Walk Evening June 8 at THREE locations — Paul Gerard in The Junction at Wildflour Gluten-Free Baking Co. (formerly Flying Apron); Taylor John Hardin in the Admiral District at West Seattle Grounds, and Larry Murante in Morgan Junction at Zeeks Pizza. Performances are scheduled to begin at 6 pm and run till 7:45 pm to complement and support the West Seattle Art Walk offerings.

As for the art venues – see the list above, including venues with food/beverage specials; find detailed previews here. Art Walk hours are “5 pm until late” but individual participating businesses set their own schedules.