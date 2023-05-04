West Seattle, Washington

04 Thursday

53℉

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Shark washes up on Alki

May 4, 2023 11:59 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

(Photo sent by Chemine)

Thanks for the photos and tips. A six-gill shark washed up on Alki this morning. Wildlife experts tried to save it – Kersti Muul was there with SR3 but reports they couldn’t.

em>(Photos sent by Kersti Muul)

Kersti says it was a juvenile male, seven and a half feet long. (According to this species-info page on the Seattle Aquarium website, that’s about half as long as they grow to be.) Here’s a look at its namesake gills:

And its teeth:

The state Fish and Wildlife Department was going to come get it.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Shark washes up on Alki"

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.