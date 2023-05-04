WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Shark washes up on Alki

(Photo sent by Chemine)

Thanks for the photos and tips. A six-gill shark washed up on Alki this morning. Wildlife experts tried to save it – Kersti Muul was there with SR3 but reports they couldn’t.

em> (Photos sent by Kersti Muul)

Kersti says it was a juvenile male, seven and a half feet long. (According to this species-info page on the Seattle Aquarium website, that’s about half as long as they grow to be.) Here’s a look at its namesake gills:

And its teeth:

The state Fish and Wildlife Department was going to come get it.