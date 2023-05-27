WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: VFW Post 2713’s Memorial Day poppies

(WSB photo)

It’s a Memorial Day weekend tradition – West Seattle VFW Post 2713 is at Admiral Safeway (2622 California SW) with Memorial Day poppies, by donation. The poppies have a century of history. As explained, “The VFW Buddy Poppy program provides compensation to those who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs and partially supports the VFW National Home.” Post 2713 reps will be at the store until noon, and again 10 am-noon tomorrow (Sunday, May 28th).