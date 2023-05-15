WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Lightning, thunder, sunset

Thanks to Kevin Freitas for that photo of lightning seen to the east from his home near The Mount; he published more photos here. We’ve heard some thunder this past half-hour, and you might have notice thunderheads like this late in the day:

Jim Edwards photographed that formation looking east from Shorewood. Rosalie Miller caught pink clouds, looking south from Lincoln Park:

And to the west, the sunset was a spectacle. Thanks to everyone who sent photos – this one is by David Hutchinson:

All this followed a day with recordbreaking heat- but the Heat Advisory alert expired as scheduled at 8 pm, and now we’re on to simply “warm” weather, though it’ll still be about 10 degrees above the normal mid-May highs in the upper 60s.