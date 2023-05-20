WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 27 notes!

(Friday photo from Lincoln Park, by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Myers Way will be closed all weekend between Olson and 2nd SW for repaving … Lanham on the west side of High Point Commons Park will be closed 8 am-5 pm today for the West Seattle Bee Festival (see below) plus setup and breakdown.

BREAKFAST BENEFIT: 8-10 am, have breakfast with and for the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation, West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW). Online ticket sales are over so you’d have to buy yours at the door.

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS FLY FEST: New location this year, a bit south of West Seattle – The Cove at Normandy Park (1500 SW Shorebrook Drive) – Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) promises it’s a bigger and better venue for their daylong festival where you can try rods, check out other gear and apparel, and celebrate fly fishing.

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT HIKE: 9:30 am, meet at the Arboretum on the north end of the South Seattle College campus (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE BEE FESTIVAL: The Bee Festival is back! See the schedule here. Highlights are a fun run for youth at 9:30 am, a community cleanup as part of One Seattle Day of Service at 10:30 am, Ella Bella Bee performing at noon, bee-hive demonstration at 1 pm, and Soul Line Dancing at 2 pm. Vendors and community organizations have activity/info booths on Lanham, west of the park, noon-3 pm. It all unfolds north of Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 9:30 am-3 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

BASEBALL: 10 am at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), West Seattle HS plays Stadium in a state tournament opener. It’s a must-win game; if they do, they play a second game (time/opponent TBD) later in the day, also at NCSWAC.

LONGFELLOW CREEK TRAIL LEGACY WALK: 10 am, take this walk with Friends of Seattle’s Olmsted Parks. Meet at 26th/Yancy.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET, OPENING DAY: Back for a third year, this farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) will be weekly this year, starting today, 10 am-2 pm, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:15-10:45 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Get info about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

‘JUSTICE FOR KA’DON’ MARCH: From the inbox late last night:

The family & friends of Ka’Don Brown will be having a protest walk for “Justice For Ka’Don” 5-20-23 at 12 (noon) starting at Southwest Community Center in West Seattle going down to the precinct on Delridge by Home Depot. You can bring posters, pictures, your voice & your presence.

Mr. Brown was the victim of an unsolved murder exactly six weeks ago.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WEST SEATTLE 5K PACKET PICKUP: Noon-5 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – the return of the WS5K is tomorrow!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Should be good enough for beachwalking, -2.4 feet at 12:04 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

COCKTAIL CLASS: Learn from the best at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 1 pm.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Taste, sip, buy student-produced wine at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor; 6000 16th SW), 1-6 pm.

CHORAL CONCERT: Seattle Metropolitan Singers at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), 3 pm.

JAZZ NIGHT AT OUNCES: Special events for Seattle Beer Week continue, with live jazz 6-8 pm, plus beer and food. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

AT KENYON HALL: Tom Collier and Marc Seales, doors 7 pm, music 7:30 pm. Piano/vibraphone duet. Benefiting the West Seattle High School Alumni Association. (7904 35th SW)

THEATER: Third weekend for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, for “curated covers” with Festival of Friends Bandmixers, $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘AGAINST THE CURRENT’ PREMIERE: Community premiere of Puget Soundkeeper‘s short documentary, plus a discussion of ways you can take action for clean waters. 8 pm at The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW).

