WEST SEATTLE 5K: Updates – and a call for volunteers – as Sunday’s big event approaches

Our weekend previews are starting early this week, because of multiple big events! First, just four days are left until the first West Seattle 5K since 2019. Sunday morning’s race is presented by the West Seattle High School PTSA as a fundraiser. As such, it’s volunteer-powered, and that’s the first update we have:

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Road guards for street closures, water-table helpers, set-up and tear-down supporters are all needed. If you might be able to help, please email organizers ASAP at westseattle5k@westseattle5k.com.

REGISTRATION, PACKET PICKUP, RACE-DAY SCHEDULE: Here’s the latest:

Packet Pickup – this Saturday, May 20, 12-5 pm

You may pick up your bib, shirt and timing chip on Saturday at West Seattle Runner, 2743 California Avenue SW Last-Minute Registration – Packet pick-up and registration are also available on the day of the event, starting at 8:30 AM near the Alki Bathhouse. Cash or check accepted but using the registration website with your credit card is preferred – you can do that now here. Race Day Schedule:

8:30-9:15 am: Day-of-event registration

9:10 am: Pre-race warm-up

9:30 am: 5K Run/Walk starts

8:30 to 11:30 am: Visit our sponsor booths and enjoy student music

STREET CLOSURES: A reminder that Alki/Harbor Avenues along the race route – 61st/Alki to Anchor/Luna Park and back – will be closed to vehicle traffic as early as 8 am on Sunday, and will reopen once the course clears (historically, by 11 am).