WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 possibilities

(Seen on the Sound at sunset – photo by David Hutchinson)

Welcome to the holiday weekend! Quieter Saturday than usual, but here are some possibilities, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SALES: Three WSB sponsors are having sales today:

–Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW) – 20% off all winter clothing and select rods. Open 10 am-6 pm.

–Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska) – paddle-sports gear and accessories. Shop in-store to get 15 percent off one in-stock item, or buy online and use code MEM10N to get 10 percent off. Open 11 am-6 pm.

–Lauren’s Jewelry (Westwood Village) – online sale today only; use code FLASH20 to get 20 percent off online purchases (until midnight).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 9:30 am-3 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

BASEBALL: 10 am at Everett Memorial Stadium, the West Seattle High School baseball team plays for third place at the state 3A tournament.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Back for a third year, this farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening weekly this year, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:15-10:45 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for kids 0-5 and their families.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Get info about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Taste, sip, buy student-produced wine at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor; 6000 16th SW), 1-6 pm.

AUTHOR AT HIGH POINT LIBRARY: 3:30 pm appearance:

Join The Seattle Public Library for a reading and presentation with Burien author Joseph Sissón from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 in the meeting room of the High Point Branch (3411 SW Raymond). Sissón will read from and discuss his recently published book, “Down the Road a Piece,” a fictional historical memoir about a 13-year-old African American boy who travels in 1957 with his family to the Deep South. Sissón will be in conversation with Jacqueline Ware from the African American Writers Alliance. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

CANDIDATE MEET-AND-GREET: Maren Costa, candidate for City Council District 1, will be at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) to talk with any interested potential constituents, 3:30-4:30 pm.

EVENING COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Also at C & P, Levi Said performs 7-9 pm.

THEATER: Final weekend for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, for the monthly drag extravaganza West End Girls, hosted by Cookie Couture. Tickets here! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

