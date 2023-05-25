WEST SEATTLE PARKS: New ‘Tree Walk’ in Fauntleroy

(Photos courtesy Fauntleroy Watershed Council)

Planning your Memorial Day weekend – or thinking about other ways to enjoy the outdoors on warm, sunny days? Here’s a new option: a Tree Walk in Fauntleroy Park. The Fauntleroy Watershed Council sent the announcement to us to share with you:

Something new is happening in Fauntleroy Park, thanks to the Fauntleroy Watershed Council and the West Seattle Garden Tour. Botanical markers now identify 12 iconic Pacific Northwest trees and shrubs along main trails and each links by QR code to species details.

Stroll through this beautiful remnant of a coastal forest with your smart phone to access text on the council’s website about distinguishing features of each species, their symbiotic relationship with wildlife, and their importance to Coast Salish nations. Remember to stay on trail and refrain from collecting these plants as mis-identification can be dangerous and harvesting can deprive wildlife of food and shelter.

(Volunteer Greg Aramaki installing salmonberry sign)

Lindsey Conrad led the team of volunteers that created the walk. A grant from the garden tour funded the markers and added to the council’s stewardship fund for restoration maintenance. For more about local flora – and a chance to win a native plant for your garden – stop by the council’s booth at Garden C during the June 25 tour.

Anticipate trees and shrubs on the walk at fauntleroywatershed.org/index.php/park/treewalk.

Find garden tour information and purchase tickets at westseattlegardentour.org.

Learn how to support the council’s stewardship fund at fauntleroywatershed.org/index.php/donate.