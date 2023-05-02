West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

58℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Geo Tracker

May 2, 2023 12:46 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

The report and photo are from Leanne:

My red ’97 Geo Tracker with a dark gray soft top was stolen sometime between 11 am Monday 5/1 and 9 am 5/2 from SW Dawson Street, maybe 20 feet parallel-parked from the side Rite Aid entrance off California Ave SW. It had a few things hanging from the rear view mirror (wizard cat, Totoro, and little mushroom air fresheners).

Please reach out with any information; this car was my baby and I worked so hard for it and I am heartbroken.”

License plate number: CDB0659
Incident report number: 23-118872

Call 911 if you see it.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Geo Tracker"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.